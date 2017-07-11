Man Shows Up With Ax To Request A Song From Radio Station

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MEDFORD, Mass. (CBSMiami/AP) — An ax-wielding man showed up outside a radio station demanding they play the song “My Axe” leading to an hours-long standoff with police, authorities say.
Witnesses and station employees say the man arrived at Kiss 108 in Medford, Massachusetts on Monday with an ax in hand and unsuccessfully requested the station play the song by Insane Clown Posse.
Arriving officers found the 38-year-old man in his car in the station parking lot. Police say he tossed sharp-edged weapons out of the car during the standoff, and officers unsuccessfully used a stun gun on him.
The man surrendered around 4:30 p.m. WBZ-TV reports he had minor self-inflicted cuts on his arms.
Police say he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Kiss 108 bills itself as “Boston’s #1 Hit Music Station.”
