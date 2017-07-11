Man Beaten In Front Of Dania Beach Walgreens

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBMiami) – A Dania Beach man is in critical condition after he was severely beaten in front of a Walgreens store on the Fourth of July.
Security video from the store on Federal Highway at Stirling Road shows Anthony DePaul, 68, exchange words with a man accompanied by a child near the entrance around 7:30 p.m.
It appears as though the other man tells the young boy to step to a side and proceeds to punch DePaul several times, knocking him back onto the ground. The man then left in what appeared to be a red or copper colored two-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac, that had a sunroof and tinted windows.
Witnesses rushed over to an unconscious DePaul and called for help. He was taken to the hospital where he’s being treated for a broken jaw and bleeding in the brain.
Anyon with information on the attack is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
