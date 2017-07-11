Man Beaten In Front Of Dania Beach Walgreens

July 11, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Dania Beach, Dania Beach Assault, Walgreens

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBMiami) – A Dania Beach man is in critical condition after he was severely beaten in front of a Walgreens store on the Fourth of July.

Security video from the store on Federal Highway at Stirling Road shows Anthony DePaul, 68, exchange words with a man accompanied by a child near the entrance around 7:30 p.m.

It appears as though the other man tells the young boy to step to a side and proceeds to punch DePaul several times, knocking him back onto the ground. The man then left in what appeared to be a red or copper colored two-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac, that had a sunroof and tinted windows.

Witnesses rushed over to an unconscious DePaul and called for help. He was taken to the hospital where he’s being treated for a broken jaw and bleeding in the brain.

Anyon with information on the attack is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch