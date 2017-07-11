In The Recruiting Huddle: Marlon Serbin – Cypress Bay

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Marlon Serbin
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Weston Cypress Bay
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 185
SCOUTING: From the time he was in the sixth grade, here was a prospect that knew exactly what he wanted – and where he needed to be in his career. With a few stops along the way, this is a football player who has attended anything and everything, competing with and against some of the best in the country. A solid player who has gotten bigger and stronger, and working with veteran head coach Mark Guandolo, he is certainly learning. With a tremendous academic background and several colleges showing huge interest, this could be a banner year for Serbin and the Lightning.