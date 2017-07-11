In The Recruiting Huddle: Marlon Serbin – Cypress Bay

July 11, 2017 10:24 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Cypress Bay Lightning, In The Recruiting Huddle, Larry Blustein, Marlon Serbin, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Marlon Serbin

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Weston Cypress Bay

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: From the time he was in the sixth grade, here was a prospect that knew exactly what he wanted – and where he needed to be in his career. With a few stops along the way, this is a football player who has attended anything and everything, competing with and against some of the best in the country. A solid player who has gotten bigger and stronger, and working with veteran head coach Mark Guandolo, he is certainly learning. With a tremendous academic background and several colleges showing huge interest, this could be a banner year for Serbin and the Lightning.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4176114/marlon-serbin

