Free Slurpees On “7-Eleven Day”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The sweltering heat may have you reaching for something cold and on Tuesday that could be a free Slurpee to celebrate 7-Eleven’s 90th birthday.
The event, known as “Free Slurpee Day,” which falls every year on 7/11 began in 2002, but the sugary, icy, slush drink has been around for decades.
Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at participating stores, visitors can receive a free small Slurpee drink available in various flavors. This is the 15th year the convenience retailer has offered free Slurpee drinks on its birthday.
So did you know a Slurpee was originally called an “Icee”?
It was renamed in 1967 because of the noise it makes when you drink it.
Click Here to find the participating 7-Eleven store nearest you.
Slurpee Week continues the summer celebration, when Slurpee-lovers who purchase seven Slurpee drinks July 12-18 and scan the 7‑Eleven mobile app will receive 11 Slurpee drinks free. New this year, Slurpee cup icons will appear in the app, showing customers’ progress toward the 11-free goal.
The free 7‑Eleven mobile app is available via the App Store or Google Play. After downloading, customers can then register to take advantage of Slurpee Week.