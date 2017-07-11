Free Slurpees On “7-Eleven Day”

July 11, 2017 7:41 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The sweltering heat may have you reaching for something cold and on Tuesday that could be a free Slurpee to celebrate 7-Eleven’s 90th birthday.

The event, known as “Free Slurpee Day,” which falls every year on 7/11 began in 2002, but the sugary, icy, slush drink has been around for decades.

Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at participating stores, visitors can receive a free small Slurpee drink available in various flavors.  This is the 15th year the convenience retailer has offered free Slurpee drinks on its birthday.

So did you know a Slurpee was originally called an “Icee”?

It was renamed in 1967 because of the noise it makes when you drink it.

Click Here to find the participating 7-Eleven store nearest you.

Slurpee Week continues the summer celebration, when Slurpee-lovers who purchase seven Slurpee drinks July 12-18 and scan the 7‑Eleven mobile app will receive 11 Slurpee drinks free. New this year, Slurpee cup icons will appear in the app, showing customers’ progress toward the 11-free goal.

The free 7‑Eleven mobile app is available via the App Store or Google Play. After downloading, customers can then register to take advantage of Slurpee Week.

