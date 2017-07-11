Former Marlins Pitcher Livan Hernandez Files For Bankruptcy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Ryan Mayer
Former Florida Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez filed for bankruptcy in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida yesterday according to a report from the Miami Herald.
Hernandez, a two-time MLB All-Star, owes up to $1 million to as many as 50 different creditors according to the report.
The 42-year-old former pitcher enjoyed a 17-year career in the MLB and is estimated to have earned around $53 million during that time according to his Baseball Reference page.
According to the Herald, the paperwork shows Hernandez’s debts are largely IOUs to various businesses.
“Hernandez’s paperwork shows that his debts are mainly consumer-style IOUs to businesses like credit card companies Capital One, Chase and Bank of America.He also owes back taxes to the IRS, according to his papers, and a judgment to a local businessman who lent Hernandez $220,000 in 2013 but hasn’t been paid back.”
Hernandez broke into the major leagues with the Marlins as a 21-year-old back in 1996. The following season, he finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting in the NL by going 9-3 with a 3.18 ERA over 96.1 innings.
Hernandez finished his career with a 178-177 record and a 4.44 ERA; he last pitched in the bigs in the 2012 season when he appeared in 44 games for the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves.