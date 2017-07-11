Alex Rodriguez, Giancarlo Stanton Cut Ribbon At New Miami Baseball Field

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Major League Baseball invaded Miami for the All-Star Game but left an impression on the city with its All Star Legacy project.

At the Boys and Girls Club in Kendall, a newly refurbished field was unveiled by a couple of guys who know something about baseball, including Boys and Girls Club alumnus Alex Rodriguez.

“It was an incredible tool for me,” Rodriguez said. “It kept me away from the streets, it kept me focused. Not only did it give me a safe place to go do homework after school, but it also taught me a high level of competition at a very early age.”

Also at the ceremony was perhaps the hardest working guy in baseball.

Between the Home Run Derby, the All-Star Parade and the game itself – Giancarlo Stanton came to talk about All Star Smiles, a charity that helps give free dental examinations to kids.

Around 100 children were provided preventative care during Tuesday’s event.

“You know kids everywhere, all over the country, all over the world are in tremendous pain,” Stanton said. “It’s one of the biggest reasons why they miss school and go to the emergency room. They can’t do much for them. They give them some Advil, pop it in, and say you know have a nice sleep. This is huge for us.”

Supporting the All Star Legacy project financially is one thing, but these guys are putting in the time and reaching out to their littlest fans.

“I remember when I was a young man and I met Dan Marino,” Rodriguez recalled. “It meant the world to me. It was life changing to be honest with you. And then years later I go and where number 13 like Dan Marino for the Yankees. So I understand the impact we can make on the next generation and I’m just so excited that more kids today are playing baseball than they were even just two years ago.”