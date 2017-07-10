Woman Jolted By Lightning In Lauderdale Lakes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A south Florida woman was jolted by lightning Monday morning.
Just before 10 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue said the swim instructor was jolted by a close lightning strike in Lauderdale Lakes near NW 30th Ave and NW 39th Street.
Rescue crews said the woman was conscious and alert after the incident.
She has since been taken to Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.
It remains unclear what she was doing at the time of the incident.
