Woman Accused Of Exploiting Her Elderly Mother

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A north Florida woman is accused of stealing between $200,000 to $400,000 from her own mother.
Laura Lynn Cooper, 43, was arrested Friday by Tallahassee police and charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult and perjury in official proceedings.
Cooper became her mother’s guardian in November 2014. She then reportedly liquidated her mother’s assets and used the money to pay for several items including student loans. According to court documents, she also failed to identify the victim’s assets.
Cooper’s mother was given a new guardian in May who will assist her in legal matters.
