Witness: Cid Torrez Bugged His Estranged Wife’s Phone Before Her Disappearance

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The trial against a Broward man accused of killing his wife then claiming she disappeared continued Monday.

As his murder trial enters week two, the jury is hearing details on how Cid Torrez relationship with his estranged wife Vilet was unraveling before she vanished.

“He said she’s cheating on him, there’s another guy,” said Christian Roman, a business associate of Torrez.

Roman testified Torrez told him he secretly installed spyware on Vilet’s phone so he could track her moves.

“He showed me a computer screen and told me how he knows this was going on,” Roman said.

Victim’s Brother: Torrez Threatened Wife Before She Disappeared

Vilet had started seeing coworker Zoe Rodriguez.

According to Lanie Bandell, a spyware employee, the software would have allowed Torrez to listen in on their relationship.

Prosecutors claim Torrez murdered Vilet, hid her body in his car and dumped it near the Everglades.

K9 handler Greg Strickland said a cadaver dog identified human remains in Torrez’s car.

“As she came to the trunk that was ajar she really showed a change of behavior and actually took her nose and flipped the trunk open,” Strickland explained. “I believe at that point she jumped in the trunk.”

Vilet Torrez’s body has never been found.

The trial continues Tuesday.