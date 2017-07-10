Here’s What Your Weekly Weather Will Look Like

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Storms across the area Monday morning will give way to afternoon sun and a few showers.
Expect some overnight storms again late Monday evening and Tuesday morning. These storms aren’t expected to be as widespread as Monday’s.
In the tropics, there’s a wave in the east Atlantic that continues to move quickly West. CBS4’s Craig Setzer will keep an eye on it for possible development late in the week.
Setzer is also keeping a close eye on the remnants of Tropical Depression #4 which is showing some signs of reorganizing early Monday. Regardless of development, the system will bring stormy weather starting Thursday and into the weekend.
