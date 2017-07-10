Trump Jr. Met With Russian Who Promised Dirt On Hillary Clinton

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Donald Trump Jr. reportedly took a meeting before the 2016 election with a Russian lawyer with connections to the Kremlin who claimed to have damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

The president’s son issued a statement saying he did take the meeting but didn’t get any information on Clinton. He claims that the Russian lawyer’s “statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered,” according to the New York Times.

Donald Trump Junior also said his brother in law Jared Kushner and then campaign chairman Paul Manafort were at the meeting and that he asked them to attend but didn’t tell them what the meeting was about. He added that his father knew nothing about the meeting.

Meanwhile, after facing criticism from both sides of the aisle on Sunday, President Trump has done an about-face on a key moment of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week at the G20 Summit.

Sunday morning, Trump tweeted about creating a cyber security team with Russia.

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

“If that’s our best election defense we might as well just mail our ballot boxes to Moscow,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA, on CNN’s State of the Union.

By Sunday night, Trump backtracked on his earlier tweet.

The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

It came after a day of criticism not just from Democrats but Republicans as well.

“To forgive and forget when it comes to Putin regarding cyber attacks is to empower Putin and that’s exactly what he’s doing,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio tweeted: “Partnering with Putin on a “Cyber Security Unit” is akin to partnering with Assad on a “Chemical Weapons Unit.”

Trump has said he wants to *move forward* and work constructively with Russia after his G-20 meeting with Putin.