Teen Shot While Sitting Outside Home In Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) –Police are investigating a shooting outside a Miami Gardens home Monday evening.
Authorities say a 17-year old boy was sitting outside the home located near NW 207th Street and 29th Avenue around 4 p.m. That’s when the shooters drove by and opened fire.
At last check, the teen was being treated at Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital for gunshot wounds to the back and stomach.
Chopper4 was over the scene around 5 p.m. where several officers could be seen working the case.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.