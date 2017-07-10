Let’s Get WELLfluent: Sleep – The Miracle Drug Everybody Should Take

Had a bad day? Sleep it off. Had a good day? Sleep that off too!

Of all the healthy habits people can stick to, none is more important than consistently getting a good night’s sleep. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), “getting enough quality sleep at the right times can help protect your mental health, physical health, quality of life, and safety.”

In general, your overall physical feeling when you are awake, depends in large part on the amount and quality of sleep you get. Among other things it achieves during sleep, your body is working to support healthy brain function. In people who are not yet fully grown, sleep also helps support the body’s growth and development.

Regardless of a person’s interests, good sleep habits will be beneficial and can be followed with a disciplined regimen (Click here for a guide). According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute’s government website, “whether you’re learning math, how to play the piano, how to perfect your golf swing, or how to drive a car, sleep helps enhance your learning and problem-solving skills. Sleep also helps you pay attention, make decisions, and be creative.”

Of course, the opposite is true as well. The NIH reports, that people who are sleep deficient, “may have trouble making decisions, solving problems, controlling emotions and behavior, and coping with change. Sleep deficiency also has been linked to depression, suicide, and risk-taking behavior.”

Sleep also leads to a greater state of fitness while a lack of sleep potentially leads to obesity. Getting a full night’s rest helps maintain a healthy balance of the hormones that make you feel hungry (ghrelin) or full (leptin). A lack of sleep makes people feel hungrier than they do when well-rested.

People often talk about a miracle drug they wish would heal all that ails them. That has yet to be invented, and may never be, but there is something that goes a long way toward making a body the best it can be. Go into your bedroom, lie down, close your eyes, and in about eight hours you just might discover what it is!

