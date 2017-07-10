Dolphins Safety Michael Thomas On Picking Off Tom Brady: ‘It Was Like A Movie, All In Slow Motion’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Ryan Mayer

Each year, the NFL Draft introduces us to about 250 college football players over the course of the three day event.

However, there are plenty of players whose names aren’t called by the commissioner that end up making big impacts on NFL teams as well. One of those such players is Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas.

Thomas went undrafted in the 2012 Draft out of Stanford before signing with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent.

Thomas made his way to the Dolphins in 2013 and has since developed into an integral member of the defense playing in all 16 games in each of the past two seasons.

He stopped by the CBS Local studios to discuss what it’s like being an undrafted free agent and other moments from his NFL journey so far.

“As an undrafted guy, you’ve got to prove that you can play the game probably five times more than the guy who was drafted,” said Thomas. “For me, it was just constantly learning the game and knowing that whenever I got my opportunity, I had to take advantage of it.”

Thomas’ first game with the Dolphins made a pretty good impression as he intercepted a pass from Patriots QB Tom Brady in the end zone with two seconds left in the fourth quarter to seal a 24-20 win for the Dolphins.

Thomas told CBS Local that Brady had picked him out as someone to target before the ball was snapped.

“When he looked across the line of scrimmage and he saw, okay who’s 31? Whatever the play was, don’t worry about it, we’re going after this guy,” said Thomas. “It was fourth and the game from the 14 or something like that and coach called the perfect coverage. I had help from Reshad Jones, we were doubling the guy, he went away so I was able to free up and next thing I know I saw the ball coming to me. It was like a movie, all in slow-motion. I ended up catching a game winning interception against Tom Brady. I think, to say the least, it bought me a little time to show what I can do on the field.”

You can watch the full interview with Thomas above.

Thomas and the Dolphins open training camp to prepare for the 2017 NFL season on July 27th at the team’s practice facility in Davie.