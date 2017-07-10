Man Bitten By Shark Off Haulover Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A day at the beach took a terrifying turn as a shark bit a man off Haulover Beach.
Miami-Dade Fire Ocean Rescue said on Sunday they received a call around 3:30 p.m. of a shark lurking in the water.
Lifeguards closed the area and evacuated swimmers but while the evacuation was taking place a man in his 40s or 5s was bitten by a 4-5 foot bull shark.
“He was up in the north end of Haulover Beach and he was in the water coming off the sandbar when he noticed the lifeguards were trying to get his attention to come in,” said Miami-Dade Fire Ocean Rescue Lt. Matthew Sparling. “While he was walking up the sandbar he went through a little deep water and was struck by the shark.”
Officials advise beachgoers to always swim near lifeguard stations and to pay attention to warnings even though they say incidents like this one are very rare. One official said it’s so rare that he has never known of a shark attack in Miami-Dade in 20 years.
No word on the man’s condition but officials say his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
