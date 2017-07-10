Jimmy Johnson Headlines Interesting Group Of Hall Of Fame Presenters

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CANTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony should be a good one.
Wives, a son and former coach Jimmy Johnson are among the presenters chosen to welcome the Hall of Fame’s seven-member new class.
Presenters will include Morten Andersen’s son Sebastian and the wives of Jerry Jones and Kurt Warner for the induction ceremony on Aug. 6 in Canton.
The hall says Gene Jones and Brenda Warner will be just the third and fourth wives to serve in that role. Deanna Favre was the presenter for husband Brett last year and Mike Singletary’s wife, Kim, did it in 1998.
Johnson will be there for Jason Taylor, who he coached during the first three years of his career in Miami.
The two have kept a close bond since Johnson retired from coaching in 1999.
The other inductees and their presenters are Terrell Davis (agent and friend Neil Schwartz); Kenny Easley (high school coach Tommy Rhodes); and LaDainian Tomlinson (former San Diego Chargers teammate Lorenzo Neal).
