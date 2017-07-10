Exclusive: Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Says ‘It’s Magical’ To Play In Front Of Thousands

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — To say Metallica is a band that has withstood the test of time is an understatement to the mega successful heavy metal group which started out some 36 years ago.

It all began when Danish-born drummer Lars Ulrich put an ad in a small California paper looking for musicians.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo talked with Ulrich Friday night, just hours before his concert at The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“It has to be a pinch me experience for you to think about all these years under your belt with this band, yes,” asked Petrillo.

“Yeah, I started the band when I was 17-years-old, so it’s all I’ve ever known. We put our first record out when I was 19, so this is what I do. Metallica is the only band I’ve ever been in so the whole thing is surreal,” said Ulrich.

Performing for a packed house for their North American World Wired tour, the 8-time Grammy winning band, now all in their 50’s were on top of their game playing their hit songs for more than 45,000 screaming fans.

“It’s kind of crazy that people still show up a lot of young people, people seeing Metallica for first time – so cool, it’s very cool and we are very appreciative,” said Ulrich.

Those many new fans are thanks to the hit TV series on Showtime called “Billions.” The show’s head honcho Brian Koppelman used to work at Metallica’s record company back in the 80’s.

“He wrote Metallica into an episode last year which was fun. ‘Billions,’ by the way, is the greatest show. I binge watch it and am looking forward to season 3 next year,” said Ulrich.

The band was excited to be back in South Florida.

“We came here first in the summer of 1988 to play The Orange Bowl with Van Halen and have been back and played a couple of times,” said Ulrich. “We actually got a nice day off yesterday and I got a chance to dip my toes in the Atlantic Ocean. I got to tell you that water is warm. It’s a bathtub that’s got to be 85, 86 degrees. It was crazy!”

Ulrich says they share their love for music with their love for family.

“I think we have 10 kids between four of us. We are all proud parents. We take our duties as dads seriously. We plan Metallica around our domestic responsibilities,” he explained.

But Ulrich says something surreal happens when they are live on stage.

“When it works best is when you lose yourself in the music and stop thinking and when it goes from being a cerebral experience to a physical experience. It’s magical.”