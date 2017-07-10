In The Recruiting Huddle: Jacquez Stuart – Northwestern

July 10, 2017 9:41 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Jacquez Stuart

POSITION: RB/Slot

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: After a stellar youth football career, this nationally-rated track star is one of the prospects that everyone will be looking at this coming season – with plenty of interest. One of the fastest runners in South Florida, this North Miami transfer missed the spring – which would have been good for him and that team. He now tries to help add balance to this offense – with his ability to run and catch the ball. This is indeed a talent that has a chance to be special, and lift this team to where many are predicting – the state title game.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7495829/jacquez-stuart

