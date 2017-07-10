PLAYER: Jacquez Stuart
POSITION: RB/Slot
SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 165
SCOUTING: After a stellar youth football career, this nationally-rated track star is one of the prospects that everyone will be looking at this coming season – with plenty of interest. One of the fastest runners in South Florida, this North Miami transfer missed the spring – which would have been good for him and that team. He now tries to help add balance to this offense – with his ability to run and catch the ball. This is indeed a talent that has a chance to be special, and lift this team to where many are predicting – the state title game.
