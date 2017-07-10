Gov. Scott To Rally In Support Of Venezuelan Opposition Leader

July 10, 2017 10:58 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Rick Scott is weighing in on the crisis in Venezuela.

Scott is expected to attend a lunchtime rally in Doral that will call for full freedom for opposition leader Leopoldo López and all political prisoners who have fought for democracy.

On Saturday, Venezuela’s Supreme Court ordered that Lopez be released from prison and put under house arrest; they cited health concerns.

Supporters gathered outside his home and Lopez greeted them by a waving a flag.

Lopez has been detained since early 2014 when he was arrested on charges of inciting protests.

