Artist Uses Thousands Of Live Fish As Part Of Exhibit

July 10, 2017 3:27 PM
TOKYO, JAPAN (CBSMiami) – A Japanese artist used about 8,000 goldfish as well as other sea creatures to bring to life an art installation in Tokyo.

Combining the creatures’ elegant movements with light, projection mapping, music and a myriad of fishbowl designs, director Hidetomo Kimura hoped the ‘Art Aquarium’ would immerse viewers in an underwater palace.

One of the installations, in which Black Moor Goldfish swam before a white LCD screen, created an illusion of a Japanese ink-and-wash painting.

‘Art Aquarium’ is celebrating its 10th year since its first iteration in 2007. The series, which featured different themes over the years, was displayed in over 30 shows in Japan and abroad, and attracts millions of visitors every year.

The exhibit continues until September 24th.

