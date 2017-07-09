North Carolina Episcopal Priest Charged In Florida Road Rage

July 9, 2017 4:38 PM
STUART (CBSMiami/AP) — Anger on the road continues to be a growing problem.

The rector of an Episcopal church in North Carolina is facing criminal charges in Florida after police say he pointed a gun at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident.

Media reports say 35-year-old Rev. William Rian Adams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Martin County, Florida records show he was released from jail on $15,000 bail.

State troopers say a pickup truck driver was closely following a Corvette on Florida’s Turnpike and tried to pass the car when its driver pointed a handgun at him.

Troopers then stopped Adams in the Corvette.

Records show Adams is rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, North Carolina.

Church officials didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment and no attorney was listed for Adams.

