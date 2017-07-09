Man Arrested In 2004 Florida Disabled Sex Battery Case

July 9, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Florida, Sexual Battery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A longtime open sexual battery case may finally be closed.

Authorities say a 2004 Florida sexual battery case involving a disabled woman has been solved with the arrest of a suspect just before he was to board a plane to Haiti.

The SunSentinel reports that a judge on Sunday denied bail for 55-year-old Pascal Estime. Investigators arrested Estime a day earlier at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Estime is accused of two counts of sexual battery on a mentally defective person for allegedly assaulting a Boynton Beach woman 13 years ago. Authorities say the assaults led to a pregnancy that was terminated, with the fetus preserved for DNA evidence.

The probe was renewed in 2016, leading investigators to Estime, who provided a DNA sample matching the preserved fetus.

Court records did not list an attorney for Estime.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch