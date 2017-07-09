2 People Rescued After Plane Crashes Into Florida Lake

July 9, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Florida, Plane Crash

NEW SMYRNA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Two Floridians are very lucky to be alive after their plane went down this weekend.

Authorities say a married couple was rescued after their amphibious airplane crashed into a Florida lake.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said the SeaRey plane crashed about 11:25 a.m. Saturday in Lake Ashby near New Smyrna Beach.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that 58-year-old Chris Carlson and 67-year-old Vivienne Carlson of Port Orange were pulled out of the water by a boater and were brought to a boat ramp.

The boater told a 911 dispatcher that he saw the plane come in for a landing on the lake and then flip over.

The Carlsons were taken to a local hospital for treatment of facial and head injuries.

Officials say the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

