Make-A-Wish Fulfills Young Rapper’s Dream With Studio Time In Miami

July 8, 2017 6:44 PM By Vanessa Borge
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — He pulled up in a white, stretch limousine. It’s the only way to arrive at the recording studio.

Eric Goodwin (far right) and his friends hang out at Midtown Studios in Miami on July 8, 2017, set up by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Source: CBS4)

That’s how Eric Goodwin started his day.

“He’s excited,” said his mother, Enecie Randle. “He was so excited he was going to walk out of his wheelchair!”

The 17-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, has stage four brain cancer.

“He did 45 days of radiation and 50 days of chemo every day,” said mom. “He’s on a 6-week break and he has to go back and start over.”

During that break, however, he gets to live his dream of being a rapper.

“He’s been wanting to do this forever and they made it happen,” Randle said.

On Saturday, he got the chance to record a song, thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Midtown Studios in Miami opened their doors and recording booth to Eric and his friends, letting him lay down a track he wrote himself.

Studio owner JC “Fentz” Lewis knows exactly what Eric and his family has had to endure.

“Its personal for me because my mother died of a brain tumor from years ago,” said Lewis. “I know what I went through with her, that’s something you’ll never forget so I wanted to try to do my part.”

The teen has always wanted to visit South Florida, in part because he’s a fan of the Heat and Dolphins. His wish experience also includes a stay at a beach-side resort.

“Bringing him to Miami is what he wanted to do and I’m just so grateful,” said his mom.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 11,000 wishes since 1983 bringing hope, strength, and joy to children who have life-threatening medical conditions.

