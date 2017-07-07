Woman Run Over At Ft. Lauderdale Gas Station, Left Hospitalized

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A woman was left hospitalized after she was run over at a Ft. Lauderdale gas station and now authorities are looking for the driver responsible.

It happened June 22 at 4:44 p.m. at the Chevron, located at 2330 S. Federal Hwy.

Ft. Lauderdale Police said a black Jeep SUV was moving in reverse to line up with the pump area when Diana Martin, 57, walked through the area and was struck. She was knocked down and run over by the rear and front passenger-side tires.

The driver, a white male, got out to check on her before she walked toward the sidewalk along Federal Hwy.

Sometime later, police got a call about a woman suffering from head injuries at a nearby bus bench. Martin was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnny Butler, who works at Encore Interiors next door to the gas station, said Martin came into his store Friday morning, several weeks after the incident.

“She was up walking and talking,” Butler said. “Told me she was healing from a broken rib.”

The cameras at Encore Interiors captured the incident on video.

WARNING! Sensitive viewers may find the video disturbing.

“When you watch a video like that, you figure it’s gonna be catastrophic and it wasn’t,” Butler said.

CBS4 News asked police if the driver will face any criminal charges. They told us that at this point it’s unclear. They want to speak with the driver and get his side of what happened.

In the incident report, detectives write that they got a copy of the receipt from the driver’s transaction but they have not been able to track him down through that piece of evidence.

Police are also interested in speaking to the bystander, a white male in a silver Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.