Retirements, Injuries, Flying Ants: Wimbledon 2017 Rife With Complaints

CBS Local– Wimbledon 2017 is not exactly going to plan in its early stages, leaving fans and players alike annoyed. From early retirements, bad court conditions, and even flying ants, the beginning has surely been underwhelming.

Both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have seen their first round matches on Centre Court barely get to their midpoint when each of their opponents retired with injuries. Djokovic was none too pleased on behalf of the fans.

“If you walk out on the Centre Court, there is a responsibility,” Djokovic said, via USA Today. “I’m sure they tried their best, but it is what it is.”

On the women’s side, American Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered an apparently serious knee injury possibly due to court conditions. Many other players have complained about conditions, such as Kristina Mladenovic.

“I’m not an expert at all on grass courts,” Mladenovic said, via Washington Post. “I guess the climate doesn’t help, the fact that it’s too nice, too hot, too sunny, makes everything very dry. That’s what we got as an answer from the officials.”

Wimbledon 3R 2016 vs 3R 2017

Grass looks different. pic.twitter.com/ojGHlAwdYU — Dmitry Shakhov (@Shahovez) July 7, 2017

And, of course, there’s been “Flying Ant Day,” which shocked many, including American Sam Querrey.

“I have never seen that before,” said Querrey, via Telegraph. “It was for 30 or 45 minutes and I don’t know what it was. They seemed to kind of go away after a while, but if it got much worse I was wanting to stop because they’re hitting you in the face when you’re trying to hit the ball.”

Querrey went on to win his match against Nikoloz Basilashvili.