Weed In System Of Gunman In Deadly Gables Gym Shooting

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — A fitness trainer who police say shot and killed two people at a Coral Gables gym had marijuana in his system at the time.
Police say trainer Abeku Wilson gunned down 35-year-old Equinox general manager Janine Akerman and fitness manager 42-year-old Marios Hortis before turning the gun on himself back in April.
Earlier this week, Miami-Dade Medical Examiners released Wilson’s toxicology report that shows he had Cannabinoids and 9-Carboxy Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in his system.
Authorities are still looking into the deadly shooting at the gym in Merrick Park mall in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 8th.
Detectives said Akerman had fired Wilson earlier that same day for workplace violence.
Wilson reportedly went home, got a semi-automatic handgun and went back to the gym looking for Akerman, Hortis and a third person. The third person Wilson was looking for had run away after hearing the gunshots. Akerman and Hortis died from their injuries.
Friends and co-workers of Akerman and Hortis were in shock and disbelief that something like this could have happened. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke with two former Equinox fitness trainers who knew or who had contact with Wilson and they said this was way out of character for him and they never expected something like this to happen.
Records do show Wilson had several interactions with Coral Gables police in the past 11 years. Four years ago police stopped him for speeding and confiscated a handgun, which was registered. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries that he was involved in two weeks earlier. Wilson was eventually cleared in the case.
