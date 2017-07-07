Weed In System Of Gunman In Deadly Gables Gym Shooting

July 7, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Coral Gables, Equinox, Merrick Park, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) —  A fitness trainer who police say shot and killed two people at a Coral Gables gym had marijuana in his system at the time.

Police say trainer Abeku Wilson gunned down 35-year-old Equinox general manager Janine Akerman and fitness manager 42-year-old Marios Hortis before turning the gun on himself back in April.

Earlier this week, Miami-Dade Medical Examiners released Wilson’s toxicology report that shows he had Cannabinoids and 9-Carboxy Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in his system.

Exclusive: Fmr. Miami-Dade Mayor &amp; Top Cop Came Face-To-Face With Gym Shooter

Authorities are still looking into the deadly shooting at the gym in Merrick Park mall in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 8th.

Detectives said Akerman had fired Wilson earlier that same day for workplace violence.

victims Weed In System Of Gunman In Deadly Gables Gym Shooting

Janine Ackerman, 35, and Marios Hortis, 42. (Source: LinkedIn/CBS4 Viewer)

Wilson reportedly went home, got a semi-automatic handgun and went back to the gym looking for Akerman, Hortis and a third person.  The third person Wilson was looking for had run away after hearing the gunshots. Akerman and Hortis died from their injuries.

Related: More Than 200 Gather At Merrick Park To Honor Victims Of Fatal Gym Shooting

Friends and co-workers of Akerman and Hortis were in shock and disbelief that something like this could have happened. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke with two former Equinox fitness trainers who knew or who had contact with Wilson and they said this was way out of character for him and they never expected something like this to happen.

Records do show Wilson had several interactions with Coral Gables police in the past 11 years. Four years ago police stopped him for speeding and confiscated a handgun, which was registered. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries that he was involved in two weeks earlier. Wilson was eventually cleared in the case.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch