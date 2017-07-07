Victim’s Brother: Torrez Threatened Wife Before She Disappeared

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — It was an emotional morning for the family of a woman who vanished five years, as day two in her husband’s murder trial got underway.
Cid Torrez, 43, sat stone-faced as the victim’s brother, Javier Blanco, took the stand. Blanco wiped away tears describing the traumatic events surrounding his sister Vilet’s disappearance in March 2012 and the devastating loss the family endured.
Blanco said he knew Torrez had threatened his sister.
“I knew that he was my sister’s husband, I dealt with him,” Blanco testified Friday. “But strained in a way because we knew what was happening. But we dealt with it.”
Prosecutors said Torrez murdered Vilet, hid her body in his car and dumped it near the Everglades. Cid Torrez said he had nothing to do with her disappearance.
Vilet Torrez’s body has never been found.
