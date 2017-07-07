Victim’s Brother: Torrez Threatened Wife Before She Disappeared

July 7, 2017 11:53 AM By Joan Murray
Filed Under: Joan Murray, Miramar, Missing Woman, Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — It was an emotional morning for the family of a woman who vanished five years, as day two in her husband’s murder trial got underway.

cid torrez Victims Brother: Torrez Threatened Wife Before She Disappeared

Cid Torrez sits in a Broward courtroom on July 6, 2017. He faces a murder charge in the 2012 death of his wife, Vilet. (Source: CBS4)

Cid Torrez, 43, sat stone-faced as the victim’s brother, Javier Blanco, took the stand. Blanco wiped away tears describing the traumatic events surrounding his sister Vilet’s disappearance in March 2012 and the devastating loss the family endured.

Blanco said he knew Torrez had threatened his sister.

“I knew that he was my sister’s husband, I dealt with him,” Blanco testified Friday. “But strained in a way because we knew what was happening. But we dealt with it.”

Prosecutors said Torrez murdered Vilet, hid her body in his car and dumped it near the Everglades. Cid Torrez said he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

Vilet Torrez’s body has never been found.

More from Joan Murray
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch