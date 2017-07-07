Tropical Depression #4 Racing Across The Atlantic

July 7, 2017 6:13 AM
Filed Under: Hurricane Season, Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A poorly organized Tropical Depression #4  continues to move quickly across the central tropical Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of TD #4 was about 835 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The system was moving to the west at 22 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday.

TD #4 has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph with some higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast today, with weakening expected to begin by late tonight. The depression is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low or tropical wave by Saturday.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

