OFFSEASON RADAR 31: Summer Events Are Just Heating Up

As we are now in July, things will really start to sizzle – if you will – over the next few months.

While we still have plenty of area 7-on-7 events, the focus for many will be on the college camps and tours that are set up – right until the end of the month.

Things are far from finished across the Sunshine State, either. Miami will host another much-anticipated Paradise Camp, which drew such a huge group of elite prospects that have committed to the Hurricanes over the past year. FIU still has a few camps as does Florida and FSU. But if you really want to go back to where this college 7-on-7 summer event really began, Tampa will be the place to be next weekend (July 15-16).

The University of South Florida was one of the first – if not the first – to host these events nearly 20 years ago with head coach Jim Leavitt and a hard working group of assistants. This year, the annual “Sling & Shoot” will feature over 60 schools and nearly 300 linemen – over two days. It has always been the best on-campus event of its kind.

Through the years, South Florida teams have done quite well – with Sedrick Irvin’s Miami Westminster Christian squad winning it a few years back. This year, some elite programs will be on hand once again.

The linemen event was where University of Miami Class of 2017 commit Corey Gaynor really gained plenty of recognition two years ago.

Playing in 7-on-7 events and competing away from South Florida gives athletes and teams the chance to go up against different athletes – which usually is huge when the coaches are all watching from the schools that the events are taking place at.

As many will be off, attempting to turn heads, there are several Miami-Dade and Broward prospects grabbing the attention and jumping On The Radar. Here are six more this week:

2018 – Dantae Banton, TE/DE, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson. This former McArthur standout has worked hard and grown as he now looks for a banner senior season. With colleges keeping their eye on this versatile talent, 2017 will be a year for this quality athlete to make a lasting impression. Is playing on both sides of the ball, which will give the college coaches a choice. He is quick, has tremendous size and is very athletic.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7881637/dantae-banton

2019 – Daelen Menard, QB, 6-0, 180, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna. One of the real under-the-radar prospects who has been turning heads since his youth days. After starting out at Monsignor Pace, he made his move to play for Lions, getting some mid-season reps with the first team and setting the table for this year. Just needs to take as many snaps as possible this coming season for a team that may are expecting huge things from. Has a very good arm and is learning more about reading defenses every time he takes the field. Colleges already know who he is.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5646399/daelen-menard

2018 – Derrick Nicholson, LB, 6-0, 190, Miami Northwestern. Many still maintain that this is one of the most overlooked players on a team loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. What you have here is a pure football player who competes hard and ends up being around the ball on every play. A solid prospect that could also translate to a safety position at the next level – because of quickness and ability to recognize the flow of the play.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6172734/derrick-nicholson

2019 – Kalani Norris, WR/CB, 6-0, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus. Here is yet another big time football player who has been competing at a high level since he started playing the game. Competed a year ago at Westminster Christian before making the move to play for an Explorers’ team that has a number of big time athletes. Has the ability, like so many of these tremendous athletes, to play on both sides of the ball as well as special teams. Keep an eye on his progress over the next two years. Solid football prospect!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6011785/kalani-norris

2019 – Will Poses, QB, 5-11, 190, Miami Gulliver Prep. Yet another of the under the radar prospects, there is so much to like about this young man who never complains and does his job. A solid prospect who has the opportunity to really make a name for himself this coming season – as South Florida looks for those talented arms for the future. Had a very impressive offseason as college coaches had the chance to watch and see for themselves. Has a very good arm and is starting to display more on-field leadership.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7671449/will-poses

2018 – Moses Snell, WR/FS, 6-1, 195, Coral Springs Taravella. Often times in this talented area, there are football prospects that many are not familiar with, but ask anyone who has played with or against him, and all will tell you that this is a two-way athlete who is really due for a major breakout season in 2017. Has the size and athletic ability which has college coaches very interested. With the improvement of the team, he will start to get some much needed recognition.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7511990/moses-snell-jr

