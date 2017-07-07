MLB All-Star Game FanFest Is A Hit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Batter up! It’s Major League Baseball’s All-Star week and fans can’t wait for the big game next Tuesday night.

In the mean time they can try their hand at batting, pitching, and even sliding into home plate at the MLB All-Star Game FanFest at the Miami Beach Convention Center which has come alive with everything baseball and the feeling is electric.

“This is a celebration of the All-Star game being hosted by the Marlins, being in Miami not everyone can get to the All-Star game, not everyone has a ticket to the Home Run Derby, you can come here and get your All-Star experience,” said Jackie Secaira-Cotto, Director of Special Events for MLB.

For many fans, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet, hit, and pitch with the greatest former and current players.

“Bryce Harper is going to be here, some of the hometown heroes, Christian Yelich, he did an amazing job for WBC team USA, so I invite everyone to come on down and check this out,” said Secaira-Cotto.

The FanFest kicked off at 10 a.m. Friday with an official ribbon cutting. Some, like Ian Resleo, just couldn’t wait to see what it was all about.

“I’ve always loved baseball, I play it as a sport and I thought it be cool to come here and see all these things and try them out,” he said.

“I would like to see Giancarlo Stanton, some stars like Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, but mainly Giancarlo Stanton,” said Alan Kritzler.

FanFest runs through next Tuesday.

Tickets run $35 for adults, $30 for children age 2 – 12, and kids under two are free. Seniors, college students, members of the military can get discounted tickets. Click Here for tickets and more information.