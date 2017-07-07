Miami Lighthouse For Blind Score Thanks To MLB, Marlins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins and Major League Baseball have hit a homer by helping the children in Miami see.
Earlier this year, Miami Lighthouse for the Blind’s subsidiary, the Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program, has been chosen as an All-Star Game Legacy Project.
On Friday, the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind dedicated a brand new All-Star Mobile Eye Unit made possibly by a donation from the team and league. The new eye lab will replace an outdated, 14-year-old vehicle that has been in constant need of repairs.
The new unit will allow the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind to expand their services of free eye exams and glasses for eligible school children.
Miami Lighthouse’s Heiken Children’s Vision Program provides free comprehensive eye examinations and prescription glasses to low-income school kids who fail their state-mandated school vision screening and have no insurance for eye care. Since the program began in 1992, nearly 111,000 children have received exams with 80% requiring glasses.
This is the 20th anniversary of the MLB All-Star Legacy initiative. Since 1997, MLB and host All-Star clubs have donated more than $80 million in All-Star charitable contributions.