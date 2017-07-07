Man Found Dead Outside Lighthouse Point Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LIGHTHOUSE POINT (CBSMiami) — Deputies are trying to find out what exactly happened to a man found dead outside his quiet Lighthouse Point home.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call early Friday morning for a home located near NE 27th Court and NE 28th Ave.

A neighbor said they were jolted out of bed by gunfire in the normally quiet area.

“Two gun shots at 2:15 in the morning. It was so loud. I live right here, echoing through the hallway that I was too scared to walk out. I was looking through the peep hole. I was looking for commotion and didn’t hear anything,” said neighbor Arty Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald didn’t know what to make of the noise. He thought it might be fireworks. A couple of hours later he learned the tragic truth.

“The gentleman in his car shot, in the front seat of his car, window shattered like they shot him through the window. It wasn’t very pretty. Gruesome scene,” said Fitzgerald.

Homicide and Crime Scene Unit investigators responded to the scene after the call.

Investigators identified the man as Karl Wolfer.

A relative, who did not want to go on camera, said Karl was a marine veteran who was gunned down in front of his own home.

Neighbors said his job made him keep late hours.

“He ran a liquor store. I think the liquor store was open until 1 o’clock at night. He’d come home from work at that time,” said Fitzgerald.

A white van was seen being towed from the area. It is unclear if that was the car the man was found inside.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.