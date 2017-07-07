These Items May Not Be The Best Deal At Garage Sales

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Summer is the season of garage sales but there are items that may not be such great deals.

Sheik Kamalodeen scored himself quite a find at a recent garage sale. He paid just $5 dollars for a vacuum cleaner.

“I think one like this might be like 90 bucks at the store or more. So it’s a great deal! Yes perfect deal,” said Kamalodeen.

Editors of Reader’s Digest say not everything is a great deal at a garage sale, even if it is cheap.

“Everybody wants to save money but at some point you could end up with things that are just unsafe, plain old gross, or broken and nobody wants that,” said Aviva Patz, Senior Digital Editor with ReadersDigest.com

The Reader’s Digest do not buy list includes several baby products listed below:

Cribs – They could be subject to recalls.

Car Seats – They may have been in an accident or have changing safety standards.

Older Bottles- They might contain the chemical B.P.A.

Some other items include makeup because it expires, hats for potential lice and CDs and DVDs in case they’re scratched. Another item on the list is bathing suits because they may not be sanitized and can easily rip.

“I would not buy undergarments. Why is that? Uh too picky about that. Even if you clean it and disinfect it, I’m still not comfortable with that,” said Nancy Franco who was holding a garage sale.

Some more no-no’s, according to Reader’s Digest, include shoes because of potential foot fungus and stuffed animals.

Reader’s Digest says if you still want the items, buyer beware.