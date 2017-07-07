In The Recruiting Huddle: Robert Reubel – Western

July 7, 2017 11:24 AM By Larry Blustein
SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Robert Reubel

POSITION: S

SCHOOL: Davie Western

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: There was a time – over the past few months – where Western head coach Adam Ratkevich and his football team had to deal with the departure of this quality athlete who went to American Heritage. But two weeks ago, the player that many insist is the glue to the defense, returned and gave this emerging football program something to be optimistic about. What they get back is a talented young man who leads by example. Makes huge plays and has thrust himself into a position where opponents try and stay out of his area. Should have a huge 2017!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6009683/robert-ruebel

