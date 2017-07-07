SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Robert Reubel
POSITION: S
SCHOOL: Davie Western
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 165
SCOUTING: There was a time – over the past few months – where Western head coach Adam Ratkevich and his football team had to deal with the departure of this quality athlete who went to American Heritage. But two weeks ago, the player that many insist is the glue to the defense, returned and gave this emerging football program something to be optimistic about. What they get back is a talented young man who leads by example. Makes huge plays and has thrust himself into a position where opponents try and stay out of his area. Should have a huge 2017!
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6009683/robert-ruebel