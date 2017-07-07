Heat Trade McRoberts For Dallas Center A.J. Hammons

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Josh McRoberts is changing NBA addresses.

The Miami Heat announced Friday they traded the oft-injured forward, along with a 2023 second round draft pick and cash considerations to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for center A.J. Hammons.

Taken in the 2nd round of the 2016 NBA Draft, Aaron Jarrell “AJ” Hammons appeared in 22 games last season with the Mavericks averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.4 minutes of action.

Hammons was named the 2016 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the All-Big Ten First Team during his senior season at Purdue.

McRoberts, who signed with the HEAT as a free agent on July 14, 2014, appeared in just 81 games (19 starts) with Miami.

