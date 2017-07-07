WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Channing Crowder To Hit Reality TV On VH1’s Baller Wives

July 7, 2017 4:52 PM By Alex Donno
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Baller Wives, Channing Crowder, VH1

MIAMI(CBSMiami/VH1) – After six years with the Miami Dolphins and over five years and counting as a full time WQAM host, Channing Crowder embarks on a new media adventure: reality TV.

VH1 announced on Friday that Channing’s wife, Aja, will co-star in a new show that “follows the lives of some of Miami’s most lavish and well-known personalities, and the drama that follows them.”

Baller Wives.

Featured on the show will be Kijafa and husband Michael Vick, Stacey and Chris Chambers, Miko and Brent Grimes, Jeniva and Asante Samuel, Kelly and Julius Jones, and of course, Aja and Channing Crowder.

From VH1’s official press releaseAja is married to Channing Crowder who played as a linebacker for Miami and is now a sports radio host. This couple find themselves in the middle of the drama with Miko after she is fired from the radio station where Channing works.

The baller life of these Baller Wives begins August 14th at 10pm ET/PT on VH1.

Listen to Crowder weekdays from 2-6pm ET on 560 WQAM, and check out the Hochman and Crowder audio page.

More from Alex Donno
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch