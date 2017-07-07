“Candy Crush” Premieres This Weekend On CBS4

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mobile game that became a worldwide sensation is coming to television.

“Candy Crush” premieres this weekend on CBS.

Mario Lopez has hosting duties.

In the game, teams of two people will use their physical agility and wits to compete on enormous, interactive game boards featuring next generation technology.

The teams will have to use their entire bodies to swing, slide, and swipe to make matches in order to conquer Candy Crush and be crowned champions.

Lopez thinks the transition from mobile app to TV works.

“It’s a game people love to play and it’s fun and having fun is a good thing and it’s good for you so people should want to check it out,” said Lopez.

For Lopez, who is a fan of the game, it was a thrilling experience to see it come to life.

“It was a perfect marriage right there, the set is awesome and we’re playing the world’s largest touch screens and we’ve already got a Guinness world record for that,” said Lopez.

Each of the giant touch screens features has 55 – 55-inch monitors – each with 32 cameras recording the contestant’s hand swipes.

In the premiere episode, fan favorites from “Survivor” and “Big Brother” team up as contestants.

“They are TV savvy and very competitive,” said Lopez. “The off episode came right down to the wire, right down to last second, so it’s fun exciting stuff.”

Unlike other game shows where winning contestants continue on from week to week, in this show there will be only one winning team at the end of the show which will receive a prize of $100-thousand.

The season premiere of “Candy Crush” will air Sunday night at 9 p.m. on CBS4.