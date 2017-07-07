Big O Prediction: “The Miami Heat Will Win 52 Games”

When Miami Heat president Pat Riley missed out on free agent forward Gordon Hayward, some used it as an opportunity to poke holes in Riley’s sterling reputation.

When Kelly Olynyk agreed to sign with the Heat for 4 years, $50 million, some used it as a chance to doubt Riley’s master plan.

The opinions of those ‘some’ are not shared by WQAM’s Orlando Alzugaray.

The Big O is a man of faith. While some might think the Miami Heat will be fighting tooth and nail to win more than 41 games in 2017/2018, Big O’s prediction is far more optimistic.

“52 wins,” said Alzugaray, when asked for a prediction on Heat victories. “LeBron won 51 last year defending his title. The Heat will win 52.”

52 wins would likely put the Heat in contention for the top playoff seed in the East. For a team with zero all stars, how exactly can 52 wins become a reality?

“They’re gonna be one of the top teams in the East because they play as a team. These guys will sell out for each other night in and night out. I am chugging the kool aid.”

Big O likes to spike his kool aid with confidence.

To Alzugaray, the key for the Heat will come from the fact that last year’s squad comes back virtually in tact.

“They’ve got a team coming back that knows each other. There is no feeling out process. Olynyk will have to adjust and the team will have to accommodate him, but everyone else knows what they’re doing from day 1.”

While oddsmakers are yet to finalize an over/under for Heat wins next season, it’s safe to assume Big O will like the over.

Listen to Big O's Heat prediction above