Armed Man In Custody After Miami Beach Standoff

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An armed man who held Miami Beach police at bay for hours in a standoff has been taken into custody.
Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police received a call about a man and woman who were violently arguing at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Meridian Avenue. When police arrived they found the woman in the hallway and the man she was arguing with armed with a gun.
The armed man reportedly told police he would end up hurting officers if they attempted to come into the apt.
“He said he had a firearm and that he would end up hurting officers if they attempted to come into the apartment,” said police spokesman Richard Clements. “We were able to mobilize our SWAT team, our hostage negotiation team and tech team and ultimately, in the early hours of the morning, were able to diffuse a potentially bad situation.”
Miami Beach police used new technology to add a whole new dimension to their hostage negotiation tactics. They used a drone to give them an idea of the layout of the apartment from a distance.
They were able to arrest the man without any issues.