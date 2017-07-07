Anticipation Builds For Trump, Putin Sit Down

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will meet face to face for the first time on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Germany.
I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA🇺🇸
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017
The much-anticipated first encounter will take place on the sidelines of the annual G20 Summit where discussions are likely to be dominated by North Koreas latest missile test. On the streets near the summit, riot police clashed with protesters for a second as cars were randomly set on fire. Security forces used water cannons to push the demonstrators back.
On Thursday President Putin penned an op-ed in a German newspaper questioning President Trump’s trade policies. The article came in response to Mr. Trump directly criticizing Putin and Russia in a speech in Poland.
“We urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere,” said Mr. Trump.
The White House will not say if the President will confront Mr. Putin about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election during their meeting.
“You can’t go other there and talk about how important it is for democracies to work together while at the same time not challenge Putin for a direct attack on the U.S. political system,” said Mark Jacobson with the Pell Center for International Relations.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Russian counterpart are expected to be in attendance when the two world leaders meet. The exchange is slated to last about half an hour.
