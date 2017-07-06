Wreckage Of Missing Plane Found In Everglades, Pilot Dead

July 6, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Everglades, Plane Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The pilot of a small plane was killed when he crashed in the Everglades.

The single-engine Cessna 152 was reported missing late Wednesday night after it took off from Miami Executive Airport. It was found by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in a swampy area about seven miles west of Homestead, according to the FAA’s Kathleen Bergen.

The pilot was the only person onboard the plane when it went down.

The plane was registered to Air Christian Inc. of Miami.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

