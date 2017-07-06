Caught On Camera: Woman Takes On Would-Be Gas Station Purse Snatchers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One bold and brave woman took matters into her own hands when she was attacked at a gas station.
The crime of opportunity unfolded on surveillance video at the Race Track service station at NW 198th Street and Red Road.
Yenia Borges was pumping gas when the bad guys in a White Infiniti pulled up beside her unlocked car.
A man in a dark hat, dark T-shirt and dark blue shorts is seen crouching as he opens her door. He grab her purse and jumps right back into the getaway SUV.
“When I go to pump gas I leaned on the car, and all of a sudden I felt the car was moving,” Borges explained. “And I notice there’s somebody in the car that’s not me, and I reacted and went after him.”
Borges noticed the no-good crooks trying to make their escape and chased after them. You can see her reach into the SUV and wrestle away the purse, but not before the vehicle piles into another.
Police said it is not wise to fight back – your life is not worth a little cash and credit cards.
In this case, police said the victim got lucky.
“I think that crash into that other vehicle kept them from dragging her throughout the parking lot into the middle of the street,” said Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Det. Jennifer Capote.