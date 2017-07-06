Trump Vows “Severe Response” To North Korea Nuclear Threat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – During an address in Poland, President Donald Trump called on ‘all nations’ to confront the North Korean threat.

Mr. Trump said, referencing North Korea’s recent intercontinental missile test, that the country “behaving in a very, very dangerous manner.” He added that he was weighing “some pretty severe things” to respond to the nuclear threat posed by the communist nation.

He vowed the U.S. and its allies would “very strongly demonstrate to North Korea that there are consequences for their very bad behavior.”

During the speech, Mr. Trump renewed his call for nations to unite in the fight against terrorism, “to strip them of their territory, their funding, their networks, and any form of ideological support. While we will always welcome new citizens who share our values and love our people, our borders will always be closed to terrorism and extremism.”

The President also said that the U.S. and Polish “commitment to NATO” was “critical,” before mentioning the challenges posed by Russia.

During a period of questions and answers, President Trump was asked if he believed Russia had hacked the U.S. election that won him the presidency.

“I think it was Russia, and it could well have been other countries, and I won’t be specific,” he replied.

He then shifted responsibility for dealing with the hacking to the Obama administration.

“When President Obama found out about this (Russian hacking) in August, and the election was in November, that’s a long time, and he did nothing about it,” said Mr. Trump.

He summed up his stance by saying, “nobody really knows” who hacked the 2016 U.S. election.

President Trump was also asked about his ongoing feud with CNN and the ongoing viral video battle. He said CNN had “really taken it too seriously, and I think they’ve really hurt themselves really badly, we want to see fair press. I think it’s a very important thing. We don’t want fake news.”

The President also took jabs at NBC, saying they were doing a “bad job” at covering him despite them “making a fortune with the Apprentice.” He did note that not all press is “fake news.”

During this overseas trip, Mr. Trump will attend the G-20 Summit which kicks off Friday in Hamburg, Germany. There, he’ll have his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and he’ll also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.