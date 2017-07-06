Truck Driver Killed In Machete Attack At Gas Station

July 6, 2017 11:15 AM By Peter D'Oench
Filed Under: Machete Attack, Miami, Peter D'Oench

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An altercation at a Miami gas station has a left a truck driver dead and a machete-wielding man on the loose.

Miami Police said it started inside a Valero gas station at N.W. 36th Street and N.W. 31st Avenue Thursday morning.

At one point, the suspect ran out to his car, grabbed a machete and attacked the truck driver. The fight carried into the street where the victim eventually collapsed.

While laying in the road, officials said the guy was then struck by a passing vehicle and did not survive. Officials are unsure if he died from his wounds in the attack.

The suspect fled the scene.

An investigation is underway.

