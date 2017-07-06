Truck Driver Killed In Machete Attack At Gas Station

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An altercation at a Miami gas station has a left a truck driver dead and a machete-wielding man on the loose.
Miami Police said it started inside a Valero gas station at N.W. 36th Street and N.W. 31st Avenue Thursday morning.
At one point, the suspect ran out to his car, grabbed a machete and attacked the truck driver. The fight carried into the street where the victim eventually collapsed.
While laying in the road, officials said the guy was then struck by a passing vehicle and did not survive. Officials are unsure if he died from his wounds in the attack.
The suspect fled the scene.
An investigation is underway.