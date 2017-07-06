Trial Begins For Man Accused In Missing Wife’s Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Opening statements got underway Thursday in the murder trial of Cid Torrez.
Prosecutors say Torrez murdered his estranged wife Vilet in 2012.
Vilet Torrez disappeared on March 31st. Surveillance video showed Vilet returning to her gated Miramar community early Saturday morning. Cid Torrez told police she never made it to her house.
But the couple’s oldest daughter told investigators she believed her mother was home because she awakened by a strange noise in the bedroom next door overnight.
The girl told police she heard “howling” and “crying” coming from the room and “she then heard her father in the other room sniffling and saying, ‘No you wake up’ a couple of times.”
Police say Cid Torrez had his cell phone turned off for most of the day on April 1st.
Police said during the course of their investigation they found that Cid Torrez had installed spy software on his wife Vilet’s work cell phone that allowed him to monitor her emails, text messages, and phone calls.
Key witnesses in the case portrayed Torrez as a man obsessed with his wife’s actions in the final days of their crumbling marriage. Specifically, his desire to keep tabs on his wife’s movements and conversations as she began a new relationship.
Investigators also reportedly found something strange about Cid Torrez’s car. Specially trained dogs detected the odor of human remains in the trunk and backseat.
Vilet Torrez’s body has never been found.