Reports Of Robbery, Shots Fired At Miami-Dade Bank

July 6, 2017 12:25 PM By Peter D'Oench
MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  Authorities have found a van connected to an armed robbery at a bank in West Miami-Dade on Thursday.

Police were spotted at a TD Bank near 68th Avenue and Bird Road around noon.

Crime scene tape could be seen wrapped around the bank.

At last check, it is believed all suspects were taken into custody. Earlier, authorities had been looking for the suspects near 68th Avenue and SW 72nd Street.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.  

