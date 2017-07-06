Police Searching For Woman Kidnapped In Broad Daylight

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) –A suspected kidnapping Wednesday in Los Angeles was caught on security video.
The incident occurred in front of a home sometime in the afternoon.
The video shows a man and woman, who seem to know each other, talking next to a minivan parked on the curb.
She tries to walk away but then he follows her.
Suddenly, he grabs her by the hair and forcibly throws her inside the van.
She tries to escape, but he pushes her back in. He then gets in the driver’s seat and takes off.
You can see there is also someone sitting in the passenger’s seat, and it looks like they threw out a bottle.
As soon as police saw the video, they became concerned for that woman’s wellbeing, and they have classified the incident as a kidnapping.
All police have is the security video so they are asking anyone with information to call them immediately.