‘It’s Anyone’s Guess Who Will Be Shown The Door’: Chen On Big Brother

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is a big night on Big Brother.
The house guests have been playing for more than a week now but, for one of them, their time in the house will end Thursday night.
One house guest will be sent packing in the season’s first live eviction episode.
CBS4 spoke with host Julie Chen Thursday morning about the Summer of Temptation.
“These house guests are playing hard and playing fast. We are throwing monkey wrenches into their strategies every chance we get with temptations,” said Chen. “It’s psychological this game.”
And it’s gotten quite tense.
“This house is already so divided. We see that in the run up to tonight’s show…people have been campaigning hard,” said Chen.
As for who to keep an eye on, Chen gave some tips.
“The house knows it’s a numbers game right now so we have watched two people in particular – Mark and Jason flip-flop vote on who they are going to vote to keep and who they are going to vote to evict and it’s anyone’s guess who will be shown the door,” said Chen.
You can watch Big Brother Live tonight at 9 p.m. on CBS4. The show also airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m.