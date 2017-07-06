Government’s Top Ethics Watchdog Steps Down

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The government’s top ethics watchdog, who has repeatedly gone head-to-head with the Trump administration over conflicts of interest, is stepping down.
Walter Shaub is leaving his post as the director of the Office of Government Ethics to join the Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit in Washington that mostly focuses on violations of campaign finance law.
Shaub and the Campaign Legal Center posted the news on their Twitter accounts, and Shaub confirmed his move to The Associated Press.
The White House issued a statement on Shaub’s resignation Thursday afternoon.
“The White House accepts Mr. Shaub’s resignation and appreciates his service,” the statement read. “The President will be nominating a successor in short order.”
Shaub says he will continue working on government ethics issues and will push for ways to strengthen a program that is designed to help thousands of executive branch employees avoid conflicts of interest.
Shaub is a career OGE employee who was appointed director by President Barack Obama. His term was set to expire next year.
